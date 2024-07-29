Himanshi Khurana gained widespread recognition from her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She primarily works in Punjabi films and has a massive fan base. She has made peace with her ex Asim Riaz. The actress recently shared a picture with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Himanshi Khurana shares picture with Shilpa Shetty

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Both the actresses were seen in traditional attire with their charming smiles as they posed for the camera.

Himanshi looked stunning in a green kurta set. She accessorized her look with long jhumka earrings. She styled her hair sleek with minimal makeup featuring mascara, eyeliner, perfect shade of nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous as always in a juhi pink and lime green striped v-neck asymmetrical kurta with pants and a dupatta. The actress styled her hair in loose curls and opted for minimal makeup, including a pink lip shade, eyeliner, mascara, and contoured blush.

As soon as Himanshi Khurana uploaded the picture on her social media handle, fans filled the comment section with love and admiration. A fan wrote, “Always so humble and down to earth.” Another fan commented, “@iamhimanshikhurana @theshilpashetty two beauties in one frame.”

About Himanshi Khurana’s professional life:

Himanshi began her modeling career at 16, winning the Miss Ludhiana title. She gained fame with her debut in Punjabi cinema through the film Sadda Haq. Her Bollywood debut came with Jeet Lengey Jahaan (2012). Khurana later took on a lead role in the Punjabi film Leather Life, opposite Aman Dhaliwal, and also starred as the lead actress in the 2015 Punjabi film 2 Bol.

About Himanshi Khurana’s personal life:

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were once one of the television industry’s most-adored couples. They featured together in several music videos, including Kalla Sonha Nai and Pinjra. During their relationship, the pair garnered immense love from fans, making their breakup news a shock to many.

Himanshi and Asim were one of the most adored couples from Bigg Boss 13. After being together for over three years, they decided to part ways in December 2023. Their breakup surprised many fans, who had cherished their romantic journey.

