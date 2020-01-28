Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz's brother Umar: The feeling he has for Himanshi is affection, not love

Recently, everyone saw Asim going down on his knees proposing Himanshi for marriage in Bigg Boss 13 house. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked his brother Umar Riaz on his thoughts on Asim's move. Speaking about it, Umar said that the move did come as a shock to the entire family and that he wished Asim would have waited.

Bigg Boss 13 has been quite a rollercoaster ride for the contestants. While many relationships were formed, many turned sour too. Recently, we saw Himanshi Khurana enter the house as Asim Riaz's connection. What was the most appealing scene was Asim going down on his knees proposing Himanshi for marriage. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked his brother Umar Riaz on his thoughts on Asim's move. Speaking about it, Umar said that the move did come as a shock to the entire family and that he wished Asim would have waited.

"It was kind of a shocker for me, to be honest because Asim is the kind of guy who is very career orientated, very much into fitness and what he wants to do in life, so proposing someone for marriage was not something I was expecting. Whenever earlier we used to have a chat about marriage, he used to speak about his career. Now, it is time to do something big rather than taking care of somebody else. That's what I feel, don't know about it," Asim said and continued, "I think the house has such negative vibes, people constantly trying to put you down and Himanshi was the one who was sweet to him and he used to admire her. Having said that I think Asim developed an affection for her rather than love."

He added, "I don't think Bigg Boss is the house where you need to propose someone for marriage because it is the show. Personal life needs to be kept personal. Bigg Boss house is not the real world. The real struggle for any couple is when you are in the real world. Inside, you have no close friend or family to support. For me, if I was in Asim's place, I would have controlled the urge to propose and test our relationship once we are out. Asim had some pressure from Salman sir too because he said that because of Asim, Himanshi got separated from her fiance. So he took it upon himself and hence maybe he took the step. But, I don't think he was responsible for that. But, it is okay he is still young."

Asim and Himanshi met inside the house and confessed to loving each other once Himanshi got evicted.

