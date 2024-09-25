EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar opens up on being an old school lover, marriage, kids, questions hookup culture: 'Galat generation..'

Jiya Shankar is best known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress has a massive fan following but did you know that she is an old school lover who belives in the institution of marriage, having kids and hates the hookup culture?

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jiya Shankar opened up about matters related to the heart. She takes pride in calling herself an old-school lover as she says, "Mei hu old school. Galat generation, time pe paida hui hu mei. Yeh hookup culture kab aagaya? I do not like saying the word hate but I hate it. Mere se nai hota yeh. Tumko ek ladki dhoka de gayi toh mei kya karu? Mujhe bhi dhoka mila hai. Nai hota."

(I am old school. I was born at the wrong time, in the wrong generation. When did the hookup culture come? I cannot do the same. One girl betrayed you so what should I do? I have also been betrayed and I cannot take the same.)

The Bigg Boss star opined on the fact that how she hates the hookeup culture as seen in today's modern speed dating scenarios. Speaking about her plans related to marriage, Jiya says, "Ab aisa hoh gaya hai ki 2 saal maximum. Nai mila toh mummy ko boldenge arrange marriage ka time aagaya hai. Mei hu woh ladki jisko karni hai shaadi, chahiye family.

(I have given myself 2 years of time. If I do not find a match, I am going to tell my mom to get me married via an arrange marriage setup. I am that girl who wants to get married and believes in having a family.)

The 30-year-old Ved actress knows what she wants when it comes to relationship. She steer clears of timepass as she says, "Even in my 20's I was still very clear of what I wanted because I came from a broken family. I always wanted family, love. Mera hamesha se tha. Mei unme se hu jisko yeh Indian wali cheeze bahut pasand hai. Mujhe joint family bahut pasand hai. I would to love with his family."

(I have always been the person who believed in joint family setup. I like joint family and would love to have my own family.)

