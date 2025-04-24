Net Worth: Who is the richest chef in India? Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor and more

The love for food and cooking in India is unmatchable and never-ending. Only a few exceptionally talented chefs have earned a name in the world of culinary arts and made it big in this industry. These chefs who have also judged or been a part of MasterChef India reportedly have a whopping net worth. From Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor, and more, here's a list of the richest chefs of India.

Here's a list of 4 richest chefs in India:

Sanjeev Kapoor:

Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India's most celebrated and legendary chefs in Indian cuisine and is regarded as one of the most bankable chefs in the industry. According to a report by Moneymint, his impressive net worth is estimated to be Rs 1,165 crore.

Vikas Khanna:

Vikas Khanna, the global ambassador of Indian cuisine, is well-known for his role as a judge on India's biggest cooking reality shows, including MasterChef India and Celebrity MasterChef. He has had a prominent career as a chef, TV personality, author, filmmaker, and restaurateur. According to Lifestyle Asia, Vikas Khanna's net worth ranges from Rs 84 to Rs 217 crore.

Ranveer Brar:

Ranveer Brar is a renowned chef, restaurateur, and popular television personality. Known for his charm and culinary expertise, he has hosted several food shows and currently serves as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef. According to DNA, Brar earns approximately Rs 45 lakh per month, with an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crore.

Harpal Singh Sokhi:

The celebrated chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recently gained immense fame with his appearance on Laughter Chef India. Best known for his successful cooking shows like Turban Tadka and Super Chef, he has developed a strong fan base over the years. According to Zee News, Harpal Singh Sokhi's net worth is estimated at around Rs 35 crore.

