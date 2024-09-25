Jiya Shankar EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame recalls being humiliated on sets; ‘Logon ko lagta hain…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar was our latest guest for the Behind The Success segment. The actress poured out her heart as she talked about her childhood, career, love, and more. During the interaction, she also talked about being humiliated on the sets several times, even though she had no fault of her. Read on to know about it.

We asked Jiya Shankar if she had ever faced misbehavior or misconduct on setts. The actress said, “It has happened to me a lot of times. Because I’m a director’s actor. Aap jo bologe, jayesa bologe, yes sir, yes ma’am. I’ll do that. Mein apna zyada input dene ki kaushish nahi karti hu ki ye toh ayese hona chahiye… (Because I’m a director's actor. Whatever you say, however you say it, yes sir, yes ma’am, I’ll do that. I don’t try to give too much input myself, like, ‘This should be done this way...)”

She further continued, “Kabhi laga bohot zyada then I will. If there’s an improvisation I will, otherwise, mostly I go by the director’s point of view. But ayese bohot baar huya ki just because I’m like this, that I’m very easy going, logon ka lagta hain ki haan, isko toh kyase bhi treat kar sakte hain and that happened a lot initially jab mein nayi nayi thi industry mein. (If I really feel strongly about something, then I will. If there’s an improvisation, I’ll do it, otherwise, I mostly go by the director’s point of view. But it has happened many times that just because I’m like this—very easy-going—people think, ‘Yeah, we can treat her however we want,’ and that happened a lot initially when I was new in the industry.)”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview with Jiya Shankar here:

“Jaan bujhkar kuch bhi bol dena, sabke samne set pe chilla dena and I’m like what did I even do? (Deliberately saying anything, yelling in front of everyone on set, and I’m like, ‘What did I even do?’ It’s like there must be some reason, why are you yelling at me? You have come late to the sets. And chillam chilli chalu kar dena set pe, just because you want to show you’re someone important and you’re running the show. So, that has happened to me,” concluded the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame.

In the same interview, the actress discussed facing rejections and her struggle to establish herself in the industry. She also spilled the beans about works in the pipeline.

On the professional front, Jiya Shankar has starred in several hit shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini and so on. She even played the parallel lead in the hit Marathi film Ved opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar told Elvish Yadav about not having any connection with her father