Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar looks like sunflower in yellow, lives 'Disney' moment- WATCH

Jiya Shankar, seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 always impresses her sea of followers with her sartorial picks. Every time the actress makes a post or appears in front of the paps, she stuns everyone with her grace and style. This time, the actress had her 'Disney' moment and fans could not stop staring at her beauty.

Jiya Shankar creates 'Disney' moment in a yellow gown:

Jiya Shankar glowed in a yellow sleeveless gown and held a blue denim jacket, creating the perfect wow moment. She was seen in a jungle and the background was picturesque as it had a pack of deer running around while she looked like a sunflower in the lap of nature.

Take a look at the video:



Jiya Shankar's professional life:

The actress began her TV career with the serial Meri Hanikarak Biwi back in 2017. Well, it was in Kaatelal & Sons that the actress impressed everyone with her performance as the lead character.

Even with Pisachini, she became famous, however, it was in the Marathi romantic film Ved, that Jiya amazed her fans with her performance. She gained fame overnight and then was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The star did not make it till the finale episode but her journey in the house was memorable.

Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

It was in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, that the actress reportedly, opened up to Elvish Yadav about her dad. According, to a Hindustan Times report, Jiya was abandoned by her father and Shankar is not the name of her father.

Her parents got separated when she was merely 13. Well, in the Bigg Boss house, she was very close to Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani.

Jiya Shankar shares a close bond with her mom:



The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant had taken to X (formerly Twitter) on April 8, 2024, to request her fans to pray for her mother. She had tweeted, "Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and has been hospitalized. We’ve been put in a tough situation again. I believe prayers can make miracles. Please keep my mom in your prayers."

