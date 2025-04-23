When Pooja Bhatt opened up about her divorce after 11 years of marriage on Bigg Boss OTT 2; revealed doing THIS to cope with pain

Pooja Bhatt, a renowned actor in the entertainment industry, made headlines when she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her stint, Pooja grabbed eyeballs with her real life in front of the audience for the first time. On the show, Pooja had opened up about her divorce from Manish Makhija after 11 years of marriage. She spoke about her separation while talking to co-contestant Jiya Shankar and even revealed that she chose 'alcohol' to cope with the pain.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt had opened up about the toughest time in her life. She had shared that her divorce from her ex-husband Manish Makhija after 11 years of marriage left her in a bad space. She explained that she made the difficult decision to part ways because she couldn't deceive herself any longer. Pooja clarified that her husband wasn't a bad person, but she felt like she was losing her own identity in the relationship.

To cope with the pain, Pooja Bhatt revealed that she turned to alcohol, thinking it would help her find herself again. However, she soon realized that alcohol was only causing her more harm and making her lose herself further. Pooja shared that it was a challenging phase in her life, but she fought bravely to rise above it and find her survival.

At present, Pooja Bhatt is in the news after her brother Rahul Bhatt compared her to their step-sister Alia Bhatt. While talking to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Rahul said that Alia is not even close to how talented his sister Pooja is.

Rahul had shared, "In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’. This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja." Pooja and Alia are yet to react to Rahul's comment.

Coming back to Pooja Bhatt's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the actress was one of the finalists on Salman Khan hosted show.

