Who is Sajal Malik? Here's everything about Pakistani social media star whose private VIDEO allegedly leaked

Pakistani social media star, popularly known for making videos on TikTok, Sajal Malik's name is currently embroiled in controversy. Her name is making headlines for a shocking reason. As per reports surfacing on the internet, Sajal's private video has been allegedly leaked on social media and has been surfacing on the internet. The MMS allegedly shows her in an inappropriate situation.

While there's no official confirmation whether it is her in the video, a certain group of netizens believes that it is Sajal in the leaked video. But do you know who Sajal Malik is?

Who is Sajal Malik?

Sajal Malik is a well-known Pakistani social media personality who works as a host, anchor, and model.

Sajal gained popularity for her unique approach of asking strangers on the street about their thoughts and opinions on social issues and viral topics. Many clips from her show have gone viral both in Pakistan and internationally.

Sajal is also active on TikTok, where she has over 176,000 followers and two million likes. Additionally, she has more than 220k followers on Instagram.

Sajal has established her presence by sharing lifestyle content, lip-sync videos and creating engaging reels featuring trending topics.

According to the Jagran English report, the controversy began when an MMS-format video of Sajal surfaced online, which sparked headlines on April 22. This video quickly sparked intense debate on social media. Some demanded an answer from Sajal, whereas some offered support, claiming that the viral video is fake.

However, the authenticity of this clip has not been confirmed so far. However, it has also raised serious concerns about online privacy and cybercrime in this digital era. Meanwhile, Sajal is yet to release an official statement on this controversy.

This is not the first time that incidents like this have made headlines in Pakistan. Previously, names like Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and others made headlines when their alleged private videos made rounds on the internet.

