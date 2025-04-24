Jasmine Bhasin reveals reason for her fights with Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Jasmine Bhasin, popularly known for her stint in several television shows, became a household name after Bigg Boss 14. During her journey on the controversial reality show, her relationship with Aly Goni gained immense limelight. However, her rivalry and constant fights with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik also made headlines back then. Recently, when asked about her equation with Rubina Dilaik now, here's what Jasmine said.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Jasmine Bhasin recalled fights with Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14. She mentioned how it used to happen due to situations that were created in the house. Jasmine added, "There is a set pattern. They have to create tasks and situations; otherwise, we would have eaten and slept."

She continued, "When the situations were created, I used to react based on my personality, and she used to react according to her personality, and so the clashes happened. Maybe we were very different personalities. Also, for us, the situations were created. We, as entertainers, had to give our 100 percent in the show and be honest." Jasmine elaborated on how they were at work and couldn't ignore situations, as it is human nature to react.

Commenting on her present equation with Rubina Dilaik, Bhasin disclosed, "Right now I haven't met her because she has her babies, and now we don't live in the same building. But I have all the love for her." She shared that Aly Goni is in touch with Rubina, and the latter had texted Rubina when she became a mother.

Jasmine termed her equation with Rubina as 'cordial'. She explained that as an artist, she cannot carry bad or good relationships ahead in her life, as she will do more shows and she can't carry such emotions or bonds.

For the uninformed, it was during Bigg Boss 14 when Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni fell head over heels in love with each other. The duo is still going headstrong and is loved for their genuine bond.

Looking back at her work life, it was her lead role in Tashan-e-Ishq opposite Zain Imam, after which Jasmine Bhasin's career skyrocketed. After this, the actress did Dil Se Dil Tak, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, and then Bigg Boss 14. Furthermore, she has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film industry and has done numerous films there.

