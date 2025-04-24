Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye to go off air; when and where to watch LAST episode of Sriti Jha-Arjit Taneja starrer

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, starring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, is going off air soon. AmVira are heartbroken as they will miss watching their Amruta and Virat on-screen. The show premiered in November 2024, after which, fans were hooked. Sriti and Arjit's chemistry, both on and off screen, won hearts of the audience. Now, as the show is set to end, Arjit shared an update with fans about the show's last episode. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's last episode will air in May 2025.

When and where Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in lead roles. Sriti essays the role of Amruta, whereas Arjit plays Virat. As the show is set to go off air, Arjit Taneja shared an update about its last episode. Taking to his X account, Arjit said, "Last episode on the 11th of May … #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye." Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's last episode will be available to watch on Zee TV on May 11, 2025, at 10 PM.

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's tweet here-

Arjit Taneja also dropped a few pictures with Sriti on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote, "Aakhri kuch din .. of being #Amvira and Ahujas/Chitnis!" However, the actress was quick to respond to Arjit's post. Taking to the comment section, Sriti said, "Jo khatm ho kisi jagah… yeh aisa silsila nahi."

With Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in lead roles, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye also stars Iqbal Azad, Kishori Shahane, Ashish Kaul, Diksha Sonalkar, Rohit Choudhary and more in pivotal roles.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's storyline initially kicked off with Virat and Amruta's contrasting personalities. Virat is not a believer in the institution of marriage, while Amruta believes that efforts are required for any relationship to excel. In the show, it is seen how Amruta and Arjit's characters are drastically different in terms of their thoughts on relationships. Later, an interesting storyline was introduced where both eventually get married and fall for each other.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye premiered on November 27.

