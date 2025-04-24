Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings decline; THIS new show enters top 5: TRP Report Week 15

TRP report offers an insight to the audience on the performance of their favorite shows. The TRP report for week 15 is out, and there are a few changes that the loyal viewers must know. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings seeing a decline to Jaadu Teri Nazar entering the top 5, here are the top 5 shows of this week that have kept the audience glued to the screens.

Here are the top 5 shows of this week:

Udne Ki Aasha

Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles, Udne Ki Aasha continues to impress the audience with its gripping storyline. From engaging content to shocking twists and turns, the show has maintained its entertainment quotient. This week Udne Ki Aasha ranked in first spot and received 1.9 ratings.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and more in lead roles. Due to its engaging storyline and the amazing acting prowess of the actors, this show continues to rule the TRP charts despite new tough competitors. At present, the show shows Anupama and her daughter Raahi's troubled relationship. This week, Anupamaa ranked second with 1.9 ratings, similar to Udne Ki Aasha.

Mangal Lakshmi- Lakshmi ka Safar

Deepika Singh starrer Mangal Lakshmi- Lakshmi ka Safar has maintained its place in the top three this week as well. This show is a part of Mangal Lakshmi but focuses on Lakshmi's life. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, and others. The series has got 1.7 million ratings this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running daily soaps, still manages to rank among the top 5 shows. However, the ratings of Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani's starrer continue to decline. After Romiit Raaj's exit, the story now focuses on Ruhi trying to get Armaan's love again. It seems that this storyline isn't working well for the makers. This week, the show ranked fourth and received a 1.7 rating.

Jaadu Teri Nazar

It seems that Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey starrer Jaadu Teri Nazar has been winning the hearts of the audience with its storyline. The show, which recently premiered, has quickly made it to the top 10, and this week it has ranked among the top 5 shows. This week, Jaadu Teri Nazar received 1.6 ratings.

