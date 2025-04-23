Is Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary in touch with daughter Palak Tiwari?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Shweta Tiwari's first marriage to her ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, ended in 2007. The actress had filed a domestic violence case against him, citing this as the reason for their separation. Shweta and Raja have a daughter together, Palak. Palak Tiwari was born in 2000 and has been living with Shweta since her parents' divorce.

In a recent interview, Raja was asked whether he is in touch with his daughter, Palak.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Raja Chaudhary opened up about his relationship with his 24-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari . When asked whether he is in touch with her, Raja shared, "We stay in touch. She reaches out whenever she gets time from her busy schedule, and I do the same. I'm very proud of her."

In the same interview, Raja Chaudhary reflected on his struggle with alcoholism and revealed that he has been sober for four years now. Recalling that phase, Raja shared how his family supported him emotionally during his journey to sobriety. He said, "If I could change one thing about my past, it would be never to have touched alcohol. It disrupted my life, and I didn't handle situations the way I should have."

Speaking about their daughter, Palak Tiwari rose to fame after appearing in the song Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She later appeared in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled The Bhootnii , in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. The movie is slated for release on May 1, 2025.

Talking about his personal life, Raja mentioned that he is not open to "love or marriage" after his two failed marriages — with Shweta Tiwari and Shveta Sood.

Workwise, Raja is currently seen in the new season of Tenali Rama, where he plays the role of Chaudapa Raya. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Aapka Apna Zakir.

