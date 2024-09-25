Jiya Shankar, popular for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, continues to win hearts with her talent and charm. The actress, who boasts a massive fan following, recently appeared as a guest in the sixth segment of Behind The Success, where she opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiya shared insights into her experience with rejections, her love life, friendships, and more.

When asked if she had ever been replaced from a project, the Ved actress denied it but discussed the challenges of facing rejection. The actress shared, “But, hum actors na hume aadat ho gayi hai. Matlab rejection toh…we have started taking it so positively ki agar ek cheez se tumhe rejection mil raha hai toh you always think ki isse better kuch or hoga. Ye cheez nahi ho rahi hai tumhare liye toh kuch aur hoga acha.”

“(But, we actors have gotten used to it. I mean, rejection... we've started taking it so positively that if you're getting rejected for one thing, you always think there will be something better. If something isn't happening for you, then something else, something good, will come along.)”

In the interview, Jiya also reflected on her early struggles, recalling how she and fellow actors would stand in long lines outside studios at Aram Nagar, hoping to fit roles but often facing rejection head-on. “So, we know what rejection is,” she added.

Jiya Shankar made her acting debut in the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave alongside Ajay Manthena. She later appeared in the Tamil film Kanavu Variyam. Jiya's television debut came with Love by Chance, opposite Karan Singhmar. She has also been part of several TV shows, including Laal Ishq and Pishachini, among others. Additionally, she starred in the web series Virgin Bhasskar.

The actress is best known for portraying Sushila in Kaatelal & Sons. She also appeared in the Marathi romantic thriller Ved, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Jiya gained recognition for her impressive acting talent and emerged as a fresh face in the Marathi film industry.

