Sachin Pilgaonkar joins Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, but not as an actor: More DEETS inside

Shirdi Wale Sai Baba promises to take audiences on a profound journey of faith and transformation. Rooted in the timeless teachings of Sai Baba, the show is set to be enriched further with the presence of veteran actor and revered performer Sachin Pilgaonkar, who steps in as the Sutradhar (the narrator) and guiding voice of the show. Yes, not as an actor but as a narrator.

Advertisement

As the narrator, Sachin Pilgaonkar will guide viewers through each episode, helping them understand how Sai Baba's simple yet powerful messages are meaningful and relevant even in today's world.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, Sachin Pilgaonkar said, "This isn't just another professional milestone for me, it's something deeply devotional. I've always been a devoted follower of Sai Baba, and his teachings have been a constant source of strength and guidance in my life."

He further emphasised how he felt like it was a "tribute to his faith" when he was offered the role of a narrator. The actor continued, "I hope to convey the simplicity, depth, and timeless relevance of Baba's wisdom, and gently remind people that his values of love, compassion, and humility are needed now more than ever."

Sachin Pilgaonkar's voice will highlight the values of kindness and hope. Known for his versatility and unmatched legacy in Indian cinema and television, the talented star brings both gravitas and emotional depth to the show through his narration. His spiritual connection to Sai Baba further adds a heartfelt layer to his role as the Sutradhar.

Advertisement

Shirdi Wale Sai Baba premiered on April 21 and airs from Monday to Friday at 7 PM. The show stars Vineet Raina, Akshay Mhatre, and a few more in pivotal roles. Shirdi Wale Sai Baba is also available to watch on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Week 1: Sachin Pilgaonkar’s comedy-drama IMPRESSES with Rs 12 crore earning