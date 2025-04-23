Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Dilip Joshi broke silence on his character Jethalal's equation with Babita

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the beloved sitcom on Indian television, has been in the limelight for both its content and controversies. Lately, the show has often appeared in the news after several actors abruptly exited midway, citing various reasons. While the show has several entertaining aspects, one of the highlights is the bond between Jethalal and Babita Ji. Dilip Joshi’s character, Jethalal, and Munmun Dutta’s character, Babita, are often teased off-screen as well for their on-screen camaraderie.

Advertisement

In an old interview from 2019 with DNA, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, once broke his silence regarding comments made about his on-screen character's bond with Babita. In the sitcom, Jethalal, who is a married man, is shown to be obsessed with Babita and admires her a lot. When such content was labeled vulgar, the actor commented, "First of all, I don’t have a Babita in my life."

Speaking about the alleged vulgarity in the portrayal of the relationship between Jethalal and Babita, Dilip Joshi said, "I have always maintained from day one that there is no vulgarity involved in Babita-Jethalal’s relationship. There’s innocence in it. I don’t think I have crossed the line."

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta have been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception. In the show, Dilip’s character, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, is immensely loved by the audience. He was paired opposite Disha Vakani, who played Daya. However, when she went on maternity leave, she never returned to the show. Disha's journey in the sitcom ended in 2017, and fans have been eagerly waiting for her return ever since.

Advertisement

From Dayaben’s return to actors abruptly leaving the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has frequently been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. After Disha’s exit, several actors including Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sindhwani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal , and a few others quit the show, citing unacceptable behavior on set.

At present, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and others continue to play pivotal roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

ALSO READ: When Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reportedly turned down massive Rs 65 crore offer from THIS top show