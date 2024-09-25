EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar reveals doing a Tamil movie; 'It is the most beautiful experience...'

Jiya Shankar became a household name with her Television shows and by choosing to be a part of a show like Bigg Boss OTT 2. Shankar received immense love for portraying her unfiltered personality in the show. Jiya Shankar was our recent guest for the new episode of our exclusive show Behind The Success. In the interview, Jiya Shankar spoke at length about her childhood, not being appreciated enough as a child, her take on relationships and hook-ups, featuring in various projects, and much more. Jiya also revealed shooting for an upcoming Tamil movie.

Talking about her experience shooting for an upcoming Tamil movie, Jiya Shankar said, "I recently did a Tamil film. That I think is the most beautiful experience that I have ever had in my entire span of career. Working with the director, the production, and everyone else were so good at what they did. I had a lot of fun doing that project. They were all such wonderful human beings."

Take a look at the entire interview of Jiya Shankar with Pinkvilla here:

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant added, "On a set, you are bound to dislike at least one person but it was not the case on that set because they were all brilliant at their jobs and were wonderful people to work with. Because I am full of love. I am the happiest on a set and I love doing what I do. I love interacting with people and like the energy that they give. "

When asked to reveal more about the project, Jiya said, " I can't reveal further details about the movie. But I am really excited for it because I have performed really well in it and I am really hoping that people love it. "

Talking about the project's release Jiya said, "Hopefully, this year itself."

In the long interview, Jiya Shankar shared her thoughts on her childhood and revealed that she wasn't appreciated much as a child. She added that she was an introvert and shy kid and thus people around her believed she wouldn't do anything remarkable in her life.

The Pishachini actress added that her cousin was good at academics and the family members would appreciate her. While Jiya was great at sports and won awards every year, she wasn't given that kind of attention. Shankar added that it took her a long time for her mother to say that she was proud of her.

Jiya Shankar shared that it is because of her childhood experiences that she wants to have kids. She added that she comes from a broken family and that's why wants to marry in a joint family. She shared that she wants three kids and she would spoil and love them immensely. She jokingly added that she would never let anybody shout and scream at her kids and that he would fight for and support her kids come what may.

Talking about relationships, Jiya Shankar mentioned that she doesn't understand the hook-up culture and that she is an old-school lover. She said that she has turned thirty and now only wants a serious relationship. She added, "I don't want boys to waste my time. I have reached an age and now my family wants me to get married."

Jiya Shankar has been a part of many TV shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini among others.

