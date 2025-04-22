Are Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss really canceled? Here's BIG update about Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan-hosted shows

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are among the most popular reality shows on Indian Television screens. While Bigg Boss has been led by superstar Salman Khan for many years now, the daredevil filmmaker, Rohit Shetty, hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, a report surfaced that the two reality shows' upcoming seasons have been canceled due to the internal conflict between the producers and the channel. However, as per the recent big update, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi will now move to Sony TV.

According to the Screen report, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are set to happen, but on a later date. Per the portal's sources, the hit reality shows have found a new channel, and they might soon move to Sony TV, leaving Colors. This decision is reportedly taken due to creative differences between the channel and the production house. The publication's report also suggests that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is likely to air by the end of September. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 can be expected by the end of October.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT, which was originally slated to release in June, is also delayed and will air in late July or August. While these popular reality shows have allegedly moved to Sony TV, it is yet to be seen if Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty will continue to host these shows.

While reports that the makers have moved the reality shows to a new channel surfaced online, another report suggests that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 might be canceled. According to the News 18 report, the latest season of the stunt-based reality show is not happening because of multiple reasons. The source told the portal that getting Rohit Shetty's date was also becoming difficult for the makers, which is why the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is probably canceled.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Banijay Asia, the producer behind Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and other popular reality shows, will no longer be producing these hit shows. Internal conflicts within Banijay Asia have led to Endemol's decision to withdraw from Colors TV. This fallout reportedly began two months ago, just two weeks before they withdrew from the shows. Amidst this, the most loved shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, were said to be canceled. Banijay Asia has pulled out of their collaboration with Colors TV. The company had 50 percent of the total stakes.

An official confirmation from Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi makers is still awaited.

