Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi recalls Disha Vakani’s Dayaben audition; says ‘she doing garba was…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully running for 17 years on Indian Television screens and continues to entertain. However, the show's beloved character Dayaben, aka Disha Vakani, has been missing from the show for several years now. There was news recently that the makers have shortlisted a few after they auditioned for Dayaben's character In a recent interview, the show's producer, Asit Modi, recalled Disha Vakani's first audition as Dayaben.

In his recent interview with Screen, Asit Modi remembered Disha Vakani's first audition and praised her for being a "fine actor." He revealed how they had narrated Dayaben's role to her and her character's traits. The producer further revealed that they loved Disha's audition when she played the part.

Further, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah disclosed, "The reference to Dayaben calling Jethalal from the balcony comes from my mother. Whenever my father would go to work, he would forget something, and my mother would run behind him, calling him. We bought that innocence in her character; she doing garba was added later."

Revealing how Dayaben's iconic Garba style came into being, Asit Modi went down memory lane and recalled the first episode of the show. He revealed how they tried to use Daya's garba when Bapuji's hip got stiff in the initial episodes. The makers wanted to see if Garba would rectify his stiffness, and when the part was implanted, the audience loved it.

He further shared, "Daya Bhabhi’s style of garba was her improvisation. While shooting, we all try to take what is written in the script to the next level."

Speaking about Dayaben's return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi broke his silence and assured that the character will soon be back on the show. As the makers are in the process of finalizing a new Dayaben in the sitcom, Modi expressed his wish to see Disha Vakani return on the show.

