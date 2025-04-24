POLL: Which Kumkum Bhagya couple is your favorite? Pranali Rathod-Akshay Bindra, Shraddha Arya-Shakti Anand and more; VOTE

Kumkum Bhagya, starring Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra in lead roles, is currently in the news as Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand have entered the show. The entry of these two actors has caused a huge buzz on social media. As the show is set to explore a new storyline, Pinkvilla brings an interesting poll for its readers where they have a chance to vote for their favorite on-screen couple of Kumkum Bhagya

The promo of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand's entry was recently released on social media, and fans are excited to watch their favorite on-screen couple back on screens. As Shraddha and Shakti were seen in Kundali Bhagya, their chemistry and storyline in Kumkum are definitely something to look forward to.

The new promo of Kumkum Bhagya featuring Shakti and Shraddha Arya's entry has been getting immense love. The two will be shown as Prarthana's (Pranali Rathod's character) parents. Shakti and Shraddha will reprise their roles and will be seen playing Karan and Preeta again.

However, the storyline of Kumkum Bhagya initially began with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. After that, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar were roped in to advance the storyline. The chemistry of these couples remains the audience's favorite to this day. Fans still ship them on social media and wish for their return.

Similarly, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi's storyline also received applause from the audience. Their on-screen chemistry quickly won hearts. It was a treat for the fans to watch them together and both received love for their acting mettle. Recently, Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra were roped in for Kumkum Bhagya to play the leads. As the storyline continues, the makers are now set to bring back Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand to the Bhagya universe.

Here's your chance to vote for your favorite on-screen couple of Kumkum Bhagya:

Who is your favorite couple in Kumkum Bhagya? Vote now! Sriti Jha - Shabir Ahluwalia Krishna Kaul - Mugdha Chaphekar Rachi Sharma - Abrar Qazi Pranali Rathod - Akshay Bindra Shraddha Arya - Shakti Anand

Stay tuned, as the result of this poll will be out on Pinkvilla's website on April 26 (Saturday).

