EXCLUSIVE: Rumored Bigg Boss 17 contestant Kanwar Dhillon on visiting his school; 'It felt like...'

Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon has been basking in the love and recognition from the fans. While he exited the show following a generational leap, his onscreen character Shiva Pandya is highly missed by fans. The actor became a household name with the same and gained a lot of popularity. Rumors have it that Kanwar will be seen alongside beau Alice Kaushik in the upcoming controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. The actor has not confirmed the buzz yet. The actor was called in his school as a Chief Guest and he was elated to revisit his childhood days. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Kanwar spoke at length about visiting his school, his childhood persona, and more.

It was a proud moment for Kanwar Dhillon to revisit his school as a Chief Guest

Kanwar Dhillon said, "It feels great to be invited to your school especially when it’s also the Silver Jubilee celebration for the school. It is a very nostalgic, emotional, and very proud moment for me to go back to my school after 15 years as a chief guest. I was very happy that my teachers and the school thought of me and invited me and there was no way that I would miss this opportunity. I feel honored that my work speaks so much for me that it makes my teachers proud. Today when I went to the function, met my teachers and each one of them had a twinkle in their eyes everyone said they're proud of me."

Have a look at a recent post of Kanwar Dhillon with his school teacher

Kanwar on meeting his teachers

The Internet Wala Love actor shared his experience and said, "I met all my teachers. My Hindi teacher, my P.T. Sir, my Math teacher, my geography teacher, and the vice principal. The peons and aunts welcomed me so well and gave me hugs. All of them said that they are very proud of me and they watch all my shows without fail. They follow me on social media and keep a tab on me. It just felt like I have gotten back to family, they are still the same."

Kanwar on school students' reaction to meeting him

Talking about how the school students reacted after meeting him, the actor shared, "The kids were happy and surprised as they didn't know about Shiva Pandya of Pandya Store studied in the same school. They were happy seeing how friendly and approachable I was with everyone around. I have grown up with everyone around right from the peons, aunts, teachers, and the entire committee. They were all very loving and excited to meet me... A few kids mentioned how they're inspired to become an actor, just like me. It is a great feeling to motivate and inspire young minds."

Kanwar Dhillon reveals being a mischievous but bright student

The Pandya Store actor quipped, "I was a very mischievous Student. My teachers remember me because of this and the naughty smile that I always had on my face. Apart from being a naughty student, I was equally studious and phenomenal in sports. I had an equal balance of everything. The one thing that I miss about going to school is always being late to the early morning assemblies and entering midway slyly, hoping nobody catches me. I was the sports captain of the school and I took my athletics very seriously."

