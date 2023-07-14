Pandya Store EXCLUSIVE: Priyanshi Yadav CONFIRMED as female lead post leap; to take over from Shiny Doshi

Joining the trend of time leaps in television shows, Pandya Store is the latest addition to the list. The ensemble cast of Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Krutika Desai, Mohit Parmar, and Alice Kaushik made the series a captivating watch. The storyline revolved around a group of brothers managing a provision store and navigating through the highs and lows of life while staying united. Pandya Store successfully delivered an emotional roller-coaster to its audience. However, the atmosphere on the set recently turned somber as the cast knew they were filming together for the last few times.

Priyanshi Yadav confirmed to play female lead in Pandya Store

In an exciting development, Priyanshi Yadav has been confirmed to play the female lead in Pandya Store post the leap. The upcoming track will focus on her character, and she is set to carry forward the legacy of the show. When approached by Pinkvilla for her reaction to joining a show with an already established fanbase, Priyanshi expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude, stating, "Pandya Store is going to be my debut show, and I am very excited to be a part of the show and at the same time grateful for it. I enjoy acting, and I do not feel pressured by my debut show."

About Priyanshi Yadav's character in Pandya Store

Regarding her character Natasha, Priyanshi shared that she would portray a smart and capable woman who takes charge of everything. She further expressed, " I will try my best to carry on the legacy that has been left behind. The responsibility is very huge, and I'll try to give my best."

About Pandya Store

Pandya Store, an official adaptation of the Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores, had consistently secured high rankings on the TRP list. With the introduction of a new cast and storyline, it remains to be seen if the show can recreate the same magic and capture the hearts of the audience once again.

