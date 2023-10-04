'I deserve a little break...': Fahmaan Khan on Dharampatnii wrapping up- EXCLUSIVE

Fahmaan Khan has been one of the most sought-after actors. The actor has been enjoying a steady journey in the showbiz world with back-to-back projects in a lead role. The actor wrapped up his recent show Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatni and went for a mini vacation. Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor and he spoke at length about his previous show, his love for direction wanting to take a break, and more.

Fahmaan Khan on Dhrampatnii wrap-up

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fahmaan Khan spoke about his experience on being a part of Dharampatnii, he said "Well, I've had quite a fruitful and enriching experience working on Dharampatnii. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Ravi Randhawa, he was such a layered character. I got the opportunity to play different facets of human emotions and I love that about the character. It has been one of the best characters that I've played so far. I will cherish the experience forever."

Have a look at Fahmaan's Instagram post with the cast of Dharampatnii

Fahmaan Khan on wanting to enjoy a little break

We asked the talented actor about what's next for him post the show's wrap-up, and he said, "Well, honestly, I need a little break to unwind and rejuvenate. I have had three TV shows back to back and somewhere it has been exhausting. After Apna Tima Bhi Aayega, I bagged Imlie within a span of fifteen days, and post that, I bagged Dharampatnii after around twenty days. So, I haven't really had a break to sit back and relax. I have not been to my hometown Banglore for so many years. I want to go there, meet my family and cousins, and rejuvenate before I sign up for anything else. Having said that, I have been very spontaneous in what I want to do in life. I don't follow a pattern or a plan. I may take up something exciting if get bored. So, you never know (smiles)."

Fahmaan Khan on his directorial music video Ishq Nibhaa Jaa

Fahmaan Khan's new music video will soon be released. The actor has yet again directed the project. Talking about the same, Fahmaan said, "When you work without the pressure of monetary gains, branding, and other outcomes, you get a lot of creative satisfaction and that's what I thrive for. I absolutely love the adrenaline rush that I experience after being creatively satisfied and that's exactly what happened while filming for the project. It is our labor of love and I'm very excited for the viewers to watch it. THe core concept of the song is that one should enjoy their journey without thinking much about the destination. If you're always bothered about the destination, you will reach there but still be unhappy. So, it's always better to enjoy the journey and the process."

