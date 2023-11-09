EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar reveals biggest fear and regret in her relationships

Jiya Shankar, who was last seen in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has been one of the top actresses in the telly industry. Apart from her professional life, Jiya Shankar has been quite vocal about her relationship and heartbreak as well. There have been several times when she shared what she expects from a relationship and the dos and don'ts.

Jiya Shankar shares her biggest fear in her relationships:

Recently, Jiya Shankar got chatty with Pinkvilla and spoke about experiencing true love, situationship and also shared her biggest fear and regret in her relationships. When asked about her biggest fear, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame said, "Biggest fear, trust. Since my trust has been broken many times, it's not very easy for me to trust but it's not like I won't trust just because my trust has been broken many times. But it's how you make me trust you."

Watch Jiya Shankar's exclusive interview here-

Jiya Shankar shares her biggest regret in her relationships:

In an exclusive chat, we asked Jiya Shankar about her biggest regret in her relationships and she said, "Honestly, I don't regret things in my life so I don't think I have anything to regret. But I went through a toxic relationship that completely broke me to the extent that I lost myself. That is the part I regret. I lost myself in that relationship and I don't think if you're in a relationship then you forget who you are as a person, you lose your friends, you get away from your family and you don't know who you are anymore, I don't think that's worth it."

The Kaatelal & Sons actress added, "The moment you see the first red flag I think you should just run away. It's not worth it. If you're in a healthy relationship, you will always become a better version of yourself. And if you're not going towards that, it's fine but at least I hope you're not going down."

About Jiya Shankar's bond with Abhishek Malhan:

During her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar surprised everyone when she fearlessly declared her love for Abhishek Malhan. She didn't feel shy to express her feelings for him and was loved by the audience for her unfiltered personality.

