EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reveals asking Shailesh Lodha to rejoin TMKOC; Here's what he SAID

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who previously portrayed Mrs. Roshan Sodhi on the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently grabbed attention by accusing the show's producer, Asit Modi, of repeatedly making sexual advances towards her. Additionally, she has leveled serious allegations against Project Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress has made explosive revelations about the incidents that took place on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While talking to us, Jennifer disclosed the conversation she had with Shailesh Lodha, known for his role as Taarak Mehta, after his unexpected departure from the show.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on actors quitting Taarak Mehta:

While talking to Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal expressed that the true reasons behind the exit of Monika Bhadoriya, Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat, and other cast members remained unknown. Jennifer revealed that when Monika Bhadoriya left, they were informed that it was due to the unfortunate passing of her mother. Regarding Raj and Bhavya's exit, they were informed that they wanted to explore new opportunities. Similarly, when Shailesh left, they were told that he desired to pursue a new show. Jennifer shared that the actual reasons behind their exit remained undisclosed, leaving the cast clueless.

Jennifer talks about Shailesh Lodha's exit:

Further, she spilled beans about Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress said, "When Shailesh took an exit from the show, I called him twice and even messaged him. I told him, 'Sir, please come back, no one can replace you.' He told me, 'No Jenny now it's about my self-respect.' I don't know what happened between him and makers." Jennifer further disclosed that following her abrupt departure from the show, her co-stars reached out to her, urging her to reconsider and return. However, she remained resolute in her decision and refused to return.

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's full interview here-

For the uninformed, Shailesh took a midway exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in April 2022 due to a rift between him and the showrunner Asit Modi. In January 2023, several reports claimed that Shailesh has been waiting for more than six months for his due payment. The actor decided to take legal support to claim his due payment from the makers. Shailesh reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9, as Asit Modi could not pay his debts. It was said that the court hearing was slated to be held in May, however, there has been no update on the same.

Speaking about Jennifer, the actress took an abrupt exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with the show for almost 15 years.

