Palak Sindhwani is best known for portraying the character of Sonalika Atmaram Bhide in the beloved sitcom, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress recently dropped a lovely video with the team of the sitcom as the show completes 16 years.

Palak Sindhwani celebrates 16 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with the whole cast

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video with the cast of the show. She expressed her happiness on the sitcom completing 16 years.

Accompanying the post, she penned a heartfelt note in the caption, “From our screen to your hearts, 16 years strong and still going. Thank you for being with us every step of the way and Congratulations to the entire team of TMKOC!!”

In the heartwarming video, Palak can be seen posing for photos and dancing alongside co-stars Sachin Shroff, Sunayana Fozdar, and Ambika Ranjankar. The video also features touching group photos of the show's cast, capturing the essence of their friendship and joy.

As soon as Palak Sindhwani uploaded the video on her social media handle, fans filled the comment section and showered love on them. A fan wrote, “Congratulations 16 years Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations!!! To the whole team of TMKOC for beautiful 16 years thanks to all who are working for us since 16 years working for making us laugh thanks to whole team of TMKOC.”

More about Palak Sindhwani

Palak Sindhwani is a prominent Indian actress and influencer. She is popularly known for her role as Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide, popularly called Sonu, in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Before rising to fame with this role, Palak appeared in several television commercials for major brands like Google, HP, Amul, and ICICI.

Additionally, she featured in the web series Hostages, directed by Sudhir Mishra, and starred in the short film The Bar for Hamaramovies.

