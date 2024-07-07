Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh returns to Mumbai; Actor reveals if makers cleared his payment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh made headlines earlier this year when he went missing for almost a month. When he returned home, he revealed he had gone on a spiritual trip. Now, in the latest update about the actor’s life, on July 6, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, arriving in the city after months. During his interaction with the paps, he also revealed if his payment for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been cleared.

Gurucharan Singh on his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah payment

Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, interacted with the paps. The curious paps asked him many questions, getting the chance after months. They asked the actor if the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers cleared his payment. To this, he responded, “Haan ji, unhone sabke hi clear kar diye almost. (Yes, they have cleared almost everyone’s payment).”

Watch Gurucharan Singh’s video here:

Fans of Gurucharan Singh loved his character on the show and are curious to know if he will be back on the show. To answer this question, he says, “God knows! Rab jane, mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chale, mein aaplogon ko bataunga. (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”

Gurucharan Singh’s close friend, Soni, was also at the airport with him.

When Gurucharan Singh went missing for almost a month

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. The actor was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. Things took an unexpected turn when he did not take the flight back to Mumbai, nor did he return home. Gurucharan's father, Hargit Singh, registered a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code. He also stated that the actor was in a stable mental condition.

On May 17, the actor returned home and stated that he went on a spiritual journey.

