Gurucharan Singh is best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor was missing for 25 days and returned home on May 17. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Gurucharan opened up about his whereabouts, diet plans, financial problems, upcoming projects and more.

Where was Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Gurucharan revealed that he was on a spontaneous spiritual journey. Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. Things took an unexpected turn when he missed his flight back to Mumbai and did not return home.

When asked about his sudden disappearance, he said, “Mujhe kuch pata nahi tha mai kidhar jaane wala hu. I had no plans, phone mere band the mere paas koi phone nahi tha. (I had no idea where I was going. I had no plans; my phone was off, and I didn't have any phone with me.)”

He explained that he went to Shimla, “Shimla pahuch gaya tha toh vahan par bahut thand thi toh haalat kharab ho rahi thi vahan par. Bahar jab mai nikla toh bahar bus khadi hui thi Chandigarh ki toh mai bus pakad kar Chandigarh ke liye nikal gaya.”

Advertisement

“(When I reached Shimla, it was very cold there, and I was feeling unwell. When I stepped outside, there was a bus to Chandigarh parked there, so I took the bus and left for Chandigarh.)”

He shared that his original plan was to travel from Shimla to the Himalayas, but an incident led him to go to Chandigarh instead. He stayed at a Gurudwara for some days. He also mentioned that he spent the night at the railway station.

What did Gurucharan Singh do?

Gurucharan shared that he used to visit Gurudwara Sahib, he said, “mai alag alag Gurudwara sahib mein raha hu toh vahan jata tha na toh vahan par aap rabb ji se jab judte ho na toh aur judne ka time mera hota tha na vo morning ka hota tha.”

“(I stayed in different Gurudwaras, and whenever I went there, it was the time when I would connect with God, which was usually in the morning.)”

Advertisement

He shared that when he was in Ludhiana, the experience at that Gurudwara was such that no matter how tired you are, God will awaken you. It is the place of Baba Nand Singh Ji. You naturally feel uplifted there as the prayers begin, and during such times, it is said in every religion that your connection becomes very fast and deep.

He said that he was at the Golden Temple on his birthday, around 12 o'clock. It was a matter of chance that he ended up there. While reciting prayers, he felt changes occurring within him and sensed a different kind of power. It seemed as though what was being said outside was resonating deeply with him inside.

What made Gurucharan Singh leave?

When asked about the reason behind his disappearance, Gurucharan said, “It’s not easy, it’s very difficult. Dard toh aisa hai ki vo har ek life mein hai. Abhi ” He added, “Jab aap prabhu se jud jaate ho na toh saare dard door ho jaate hai. (Pain is a part of everyone’s life. But when you connect with God, all the pain fades away.)”

Advertisement

He further said, “Mujhe hurt ho rahi thi bahut saari cheezein toh vo ho raha tha dusra maine 4 saal se kaam karne ki koshish ki toh mere kaam successful nahi ho rahe the, failure par failure ho rahe the. Mujhe cheezein toh mai pehle bhi dekhi hai par iss baar kuch aisi cheezein hui jo mere dil ko bahut hurt hui.”

“(I was hurt because of several things. On top of that, despite trying to work for four years, my efforts were unsuccessful, I was facing failure after failure. I've seen difficulties before, but this time, there were things that deeply hurt my heart.)”

He mentioned experiencing a low phase in life since the COVID period. When asked if he ever considered suicide during his disappearance, Gurucharan Singh stated that he firmly decided that, regardless of the circumstances, suicide was not an option.

Why did Gurucharan Singh give up on solid food?

Gurucharan Singh shared that he had stopped consuming solid food since July 2. He shared that he gave up solid food because of a mannat (wish).

The actor explained his decision to stop eating solid food because of a vow. He mentioned that he has been avoiding solid food since July 2, but if someone offers him prasad, he can’t refuse, so he does consume kadha prasad. Otherwise, he doesn’t eat any solid food at all.

Advertisement

Where would he wash his clothes while he was on this journey?

Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi shared that he had very few clothes because he only had one bag and had even thrown away some clothes. It felt too heavy to keep carrying them around.

He said that he had only one T-shirt and one spare, which he thought would be useful later. He would wash his T-shirt and hang it out to dry, and if there wasn't enough time, he would wear the wet one.

He had one pair of trousers that he wore for 17 days without washing, which was the first time he had worn trousers for that long without washing them. He prayed to God, asking for help and blessings for people living in such conditions.

More about Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance

Gurucharan Singh admitted that he had no intention of returning home but did so after receiving a sign from God. Singh was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 but missed the flight and went missing. He returned home on May 18. After his return, the police confirmed that Gurucharan had gone to a spiritual retreat to address some personal issues.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and others make THIS announcement hilariously; WATCH