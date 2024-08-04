Gurucharan Singh is best known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After being an integral part of the sitcom, Gurucharan left the show in 2020.

After he left, Balwinder Singh Suri took over the role. According to a report by KoiMoi Gurucharan Singh earned 160 percent more per episode than the new Sodhi, Balwinder.

Gurucharan Singh reportedly received Rs 65,000 per episode, while Balwinder Singh Suri, with 25 years in the television industry, makes Rs 25,000 per episode. Gurucharan popularity commanded a higher salary, but Balwinder's performance hasn't received the same positive reviews from viewers.

Other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars also have high earnings, with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) charging Rs 1.50 lakh per episode and Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) earning Rs 80,000 per episode.

For those unaware, Gurucharan Singh, the original Sodhi, made headlines earlier this year after going missing for almost a month. Upon his return, he revealed that he had been on a spiritual journey. Recently, Gurucharan met the producer of the beloved sitcom, Asit Kumarr Modi and co-star, Jennifer Mistry.

Due to financial problems, Singh was disturbed and decided to embark on a spiritual journey. After leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, he moved to Delhi and tried various businesses, but none succeeded. He also faced financial issues from property disputes. Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22, 2024, and returned home after 26 days on May 17, 2024.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most beloved and longest-running sitcoms. It premiered in 2008 and is now in its 17th year and has aired over 4,100 episodes.

While the show is known for its entertaining content, it has also been involved in several controversies. These include Shailesh Lodha accusing the producers of unpaid dues and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal making serious allegations against the show's producers, among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did you know Tikku Talsania's society was REAL inspiration behind Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The veteran recalls working with original writer