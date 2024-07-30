WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry reunite; netizens say, ‘Best jodi’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry are best known for their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi. While fans loved them on screen, the two have reunited again offscreen and treated fans to a video from their reunion. Fans of the onscreen couple are delighted to see the fun-filled video.

Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reunite

On July 30, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal took to her official social media handle to upload the video from the meet with her co-star. It shows Gurucharan Singh surprising Jennifer. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, “JAB WE MET AGAIN.”

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s video here:

Reaction of netizens

Netizens were excited to see the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors together after so long. One user expressed his admiration for the actors and wrote, "Roshan And Roshan Sodhi Best Jodi In Old TMKOC Episodes." Another commented, "No one can replace this Jodi in TMKOC." "Best jodi," wrote another.

About Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's stint

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a few years ago. Jennifer who has been part of the popular show for the last 15 years brought up some serious allegations against the show producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Several other actors also left the sitcom during this time.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Gurucharan quit the show in 2013, only to make a comeback in the following year. However, his final exit from the show took place in 2020.

Recently, the show completed 16 years, and prominent actors in the sitcom, Mumnum Dutta, and others penned captions to celebrate this milestone.

Meanwhile, this year, Singh made headlines owing to his mysterious disappearance. However, the actor returned after almost 20 days and mentioned that he disappeared to pursue a spiritual path. His family even lodged a case of kidnapping as they were dressed about the actor's sudden disappearance.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reacts as co-star Gurucharan Singh’s missing news