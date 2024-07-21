Gurucharan Singh also known as Roshan Singh Sodhi has been making headlines recently. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor went missing for 25 days and returned home on May 17. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about his disappearance, the reasons behind it, and how things are now.

Gurucharan Singh opens up on why he gave up solid food

During the interview, Gurucharan Singh shared that he had stopped consuming solid food since July 2.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor explained his decision to give up solid food because of a vow. He said, “Haan, maine July 2 se hi choda hua hai khana lekin kya hai hi ki agar koi prasad deta hai toh usko mana nahi kar sakta toh mai kadha prasad bhi kha leta hu. Otherwise mai solid food bilkul bhi nahi leta hu.”

“(Yes, I have stopped eating solid food since July 2, but if someone offers me prasad, I can't refuse it, so I do eat kadha prasad. Otherwise, I don't consume any solid food at all.)”

About Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22 while in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. He neither took his flight back to Mumbai nor returned home. Concerned, his father, Hargit Singh, filed a police complaint, resulting in an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code. He also mentioned that Gurucharan was in a stable mental condition.

Advertisement

During this period, reports suggested the actor was facing financial difficulties. The police questioned the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team and conducted a thorough investigation. Unexpectedly, Gurucharan returned home on May 17, explaining that he had been on a spiritual journey.

About Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Gurucharan Singh left the beloved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, and actor Balvinder Singh Suri took over the role of Roshan Sodhi. However, some media reports indicate that viewers have not fully accepted the new Sodhi, prompting the show's makers to consider reintroducing the original Sodhi.

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan on criticism he received from Ishq Mein Marjawan director for his poor acting skills: ‘Bohot gali dete the’