Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently grabbed headlines after vanishing for around 25 days. In a recent interview, Gurucharan disclosed that he has not eaten for 34 days and is struggling with a debt of Rs 1.2 crore.

Gurucharan shared his struggles, saying, "Aaj 34th day hai aur maine khana nahi khaya hai. Kuch jagah mai kha leta hu jaise Guru ji ka ashram hai vahan jata hu ur path hota hai toh Monday ko hi jaata hu kyuki Monday ko hi vahan par Samosa milta hai ya bread Pakoda or saath mein chai or meetha.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared that today is the 34th day he hasn’t eaten anything. Sometimes, he eats at certain places, like Guruji’s ashram, where he goes on Mondays for samosas, bread pakoras, tea, and sweets. On other days, they serve a full meal. He doesn’t refuse the prasad because it is offered by God.

He further explained his situation regarding his financial difficulties, “4 saal ho gaye hai, 4 saal se mai bahut saare kaam karne ki koshish kar raha hu. Businesses karne ki koshish kar raha hu sab mein failure mila hai. Toh ab thak gaya hu, ab apna paisa aana chahiye. Aur mai apne karze utaar saku.”

“(It's been 4 years; for 4 years, I have been trying to undertake various tasks and businesses, but I have faced failure in all of them. I am now exhausted and need to start earning money to repay my debts.)”

Gurucharan stated that the total debt is quite substantial. Specifically, he owes around Rs 55-60 lakhs to banks and EMIs and has borrowed a similar amount from friends. Altogether, his debt amounts to nearly Rs 1.2 crore.

Struggling with financial difficulties, Gurucharan Singh decided to go on a spiritual journey. After leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, he moved to Delhi and explored various business ventures, but none proved successful. He also encountered financial problems due to property disputes. Gurucharan went missing on April 22, 2024 and returned home on May 17, 2024.

