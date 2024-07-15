Shannen Doherty Passes Away: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta and Kashmera Shah express shock

Shannen Doherty, the American actress who is best known for her roles in television and films passed away on July 13, at the age of 53. After battling cancer for many years, the Beverly Hills 90210 star succumbed to the disease. Many Hindi television actors, who were fans of Doherty took to social media to express their shock. Among them were Munmun Dutta and Kashmera Shah.

Munmun Dutta mourns Shannen Doherty’s death

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, Munmun Dutta posted a picture of Shannen Doherty and expressed how the unexpected news made her sad. In her words, “This is so sad, heartbreaking, and terrifying at the same time.”

Recalling the late actress’ interview where she spoke about cancer and life, Dutta wrote, “I remember her interview where she said she’s not ready to leave just yet and has so much life to live.”

Check out Munmun Dutta’s post below:

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta is best known for her role as Babita Iyer in one of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress, who enjoys immense popularity made her acting debut in the popular television show Hum Sab Baraati in 2004 when she was just 17 years old.

Kashmera Shah pays tribute to Shannen Doherty

Kashmera Shah, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs uploaded a picture of the late actress and added an 'OMG' sticker, expressing her disbelief at the news. She also added an 'RIP' sticker.

Advertisement

Check out Kashmera Shah’s post here:

Talking about Shah’s professional engagements, the actress is currently seen on the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs along with her husband Krushna Abhishek. The show, hosted by Bharti Singh features many other popular entertainers in the industry, including Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, and Sudesh Lehri, among others.

About Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She often spoke about the deadly disease and her fight with it. By 2023, the cancer spread to her bones and brain.

On Saturday, July 13, the Heather actress passed away, surrounded by her loved ones. A day later, her longtime publicist confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Shark Ritesh Agarwal and Rajiv Adatia condemn attack on former US President