Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made headlines earlier this year after going missing for almost a month. Upon his return, he revealed that he had been on a spiritual journey. The actor recently met the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi on July 16. The producer recently opened up about his reunion with the actor.

Gurucharan Singh reunites with Asit Kumarr Modi after disappearance

The producer of the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi shared his thoughts on the reunion with Gurucharan Singh also known as Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Asit Modi shared, “For me Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai.”

Modi expressed his concern over Singh's sudden disappearance and revealed that he had messaged Singh out of worry. He further stated, “I was worried about him for what he did sometime back and out of concern I messaged him. He visited our office today and we had a heart-to-heart conversation today and gave him best wishes for his future.”

Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, with actor Balvinder Singh Suri stepping in as the new Roshan Sodhi. However, some media reports suggest that viewers haven't fully accepted the new Sodhi, leading the show's makers to consider bringing the original Sodhi back.

About Gurucharan Singh's disappearance:

Due to financial troubles, Singh felt quite disturbed and decided to go on a spiritual journey. After leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, he moved to Delhi and tried various businesses, but none were successful. He also faced financial issues from property disputes. Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22, 2024 and returned home after 26 days on May 17, 2024.

