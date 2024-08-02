TMKOC: Will Jethalal choose sleep over spending time with Babita?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms. It aired first in 2008 and is now in its 17th year with over 4100 episodes. Recently, the show marked 16 years milestone of laughter.

The show aims to reflect our society and ensures that it gives meaningful messages while keeping viewers entertained.

Jethalal, a role played by Dilip Joshi loves to sleep as much as he can but has to abandon his sleep for work. In the upcoming episodes, Jethalal needs to catch an early morning flight to Hyderabad for business, but as usual, he faces a big challenge with packing and preparing for the trip late into the night.

In this situation, Jethalal’s excitement isn’t just about the trip but the promise made by Babita ji. Babita and Iyyer have promised to drop him at the airport in the morning. Will Jethalal manage to wake up early and catch his flight, or will he miss the chance to see Babita ji in the morning? Could he end up going to the airport with her but face trouble by missing his flight? To find out, keep watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The beloved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has built a massive and loyal fan base that continues to praise the show. Produced by Asit Modi, the sitcom stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sacchin Shrof, Palak Sindhwani, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and many others in key roles. Each character has a special place in viewers' hearts and gained massive fame.

While the show is known for its entertaining content, it has also made several headlines for various controversies. These include Shailesh Lodha accusing the makers of unpaid dues and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal raising serious allegations against the show's producers and more.

Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Taarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

