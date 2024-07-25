Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Goli to disappear with Bhide’s scooter; Will he meet with an accident?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to top the charts and remains one of the most-loved ongoing sitcoms. For the fans of the show, it treats them with interesting comic timing as Gokuldham Society members continue to encounter hilarious incidents.

In one of the upcoming episodes, it will be seen Goli will disappear on his way to get breakfast for the society members.

Goli disappears on his way to get breakfast

Gokuldham Society members are super excited about their Sunday morning special breakfast arranged by Dr. Hathi and family. To bring hot and fresh Rabadi, Jalebi, and Khasta Kachodi, Goli has already left the society, riding on Bhide's beloved Sakharam (scooter) as directed by Popatlal. However, things soon take a turn for the worse.

As soon as Bhide and other members of society come to know that Goli has taken the scooter but hasn’t reached the destination, they all get worried and start searching for Goli and Sakharam. As a result, they find the scooter, which had met with an accident. Gokuldham Society members’ stress increases when they can't find Goli near the accident point.

Will Goli come and say sorry to Bhide and explain what has happened, or will he get scared and hide somewhere? Viewers of the show need to stay glued to the screen to find out what happens.

Advertisement

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 16th year with over 4100 episodes. The show, produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, airs on Sony SAB at 12:45 AM from Monday to Friday. Viewers can also watch the show anytime on SonyLIV.

Talking about the current storyline, in the latest episode, it was shown that Bhide becomes paranoid as soon as he finds that Sakhram is missing. The episode ended on a tense note.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on your favorite television serial!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Episode Update, July 24: Bhide gets paranoid as Sakharam goes missing