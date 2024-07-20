Gurucharan Singh EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame reveals if thought of suicide crossed his mind when he disappeared

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Actor Gurucharan Singh has been in the headlines for quite some time. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor went missing for 25 days and returned home on May 17. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, the actor talks about his disappearance, what was his intent, and how things are now. We also asked the actor if the thought of suicide crossed his mind during that time. Let’s read on to know what he has to say.

Gurucharan Singh on whether thoughts of suicide crossed his mind

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared that a lot was going on in his mind when he took the decision to go on a spiritual journey. He was also going through a low phase in life since the Covid period. On being asked if the thought of suicide ever crossed his mind during his disappearance, Gurucharan Singh said, "Mere zehen mein ye pakka khayal aaya ki kuch bhi ho jaye suicide nahi karna hain. (This thought came into my mind that no matter what happens, suicide is not an option)."

Further talking about his thoughts, he said, "Matlab kya hota hain agar aap gusse mein kabhi kuch cheezein kisise jhagad rahe ho toh bol sakte ho, but otherwise suicide ka mere dil mein kabhi hain hi nahi. (What happens is if you are angry and during an argument, you may say something, but otherwise the thought of suicide never crossed my mind)."

Watch the full interview of Gurucharan Singh here:

About Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. Things took an unexpected turn when he did not take the flight back to Mumbai, nor did he return home. Gurucharan's father, Hargit Singh, registered a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code. He also stated that the actor was in a stable mental condition.

It was during this time that reports surfaced the actor was going through a financial crunch. Police questioned the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team and tried their best to investigate the matter. To everyone's surprise, the actor returned home on May 17 and said that he was on a spiritual journey.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

