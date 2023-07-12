EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan opens up on facing rejections, ‘I am told you’re a TV actor’

Parth Samthaan has been making waves with his talent and charm in the acting industry. This young actor has carved a niche for himself with his remarkable performances and has become a beloved figure among audiences across the country. From his humble beginnings in TV to soaring success in Bollywood, Parth Samthaan's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of inspiring. Recently, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla to discuss rejections in his career.

Parth Samthaan on facing rejections

While Parth is riding high on success and after Bollywood, the actor is all set to make his debut in the South film industry, he has his fair share of struggles. Talking about the rejection he faces, the actor shares, "Mein abhi bhi rejections sunta hu because the struggle will never end. It just happens at different levels. You are starting from somewhere and reaching somewhere, and the struggle continues because your desires are there. Aapko TV se break lena ho, aur movie karna ho, ek movie k baad dusra agar hit nahi hota hai toh, it continues."

Parth Samthaan on being labeled as a 'TV actor'

It is not unusual in the television industry for actors to be labeled as 'TV actor' and they carry the tag a lifetime even when they go to explore other mediums. Talking about his experience with the same, Parth revealed that he faced rejections seven without meeting the directors. "Mujhe ayesa sunne mein aaye hai production houses se that they try pushing your name, that this guy is talented and all, but the director is like 'humko TV ka banda nahi chahiye' without meeting me. That is something we cannot change," shared Parth. The talented actor believes that actors should get a chance to meet with the directors to create an impression, after which the directors can decide if they want to work with them.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parth is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. He will also make his big Bollywood debut in a film titled Ghudchadi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Parth Samthaan ADMITS he's dating someone; Any guesses who is it?