EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ratan Raajputh reveals why she turned down South film offers: I was told to compromise

Ratan Raajputh is a famous actress in the TV industry and has a dedicated fan following. She became very popular by playing the character of Laali in the successful show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Although she hasn't been on TV lately, she stays connected with her fans through social media. Ratan frequently posts updates about herself and her activities to keep her fans informed. Recently, she had a candid chat with Pinkvilla, where she shared some surprising and exciting details about her personal life, the entertainment industry, and her career.

Ratan Raajputh reveals why she turned down South film:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratan Raajputh opened up on why she rejected South film offers when she was doing Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She said, "I used to get a lot of calls from the South film industry and very good directors called. They told me to gain weight because I was thin. They asked me if I knew the norms of the South industry. When I asked which norms, they told me the same norms which everyone knows about it. They said 'Director, producer, lead actor and maybe DOP.' So I asked what about them. They said 'You know it's very common here to compromise.' I told them 'No, I am not interested.' So as we say this all happens in Bollywood only, then no it happens in the South film industry also."

Watch Ratan Raajputh's full interview here-

The Bigg Boss 7 fame continued, "South is doing good work only because they have not ignored our culture. Even now they respect our clothes, our religion, our rituals and everything but that doesn't mean that there's nothing happening in the South industry. I haven't received a single call from the South industry where I have not been told to 'compromise'. Sometimes they don't mention DOP but lead actor, producer and director these three are always there."

About Ratan Raajputh's professional life:

Ratan Raajputh began her acting career with the TV show Raavan in 2006. After that, she appeared in Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, but it was her role as Laali in the TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009 that made her a popular face. Ratan later took part in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. Besides, she has acted in many other TV shows like Mahabharat, Santoshi Maa, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, and more.

