EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ratan Raajputh was almost trapped in C-grade films; says 'A big TV director was present'

Popular actress Ratan Raajputh is a well-known actress in the TV industry with a large fan following. She gained popularity by portraying the character of Laali in the successful show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Her success led her to star in several hit shows, earning her immense fame and recognition in the industry. However, during her struggling days, she experienced a shocking incident that she recently opened up about in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Ratan Raajputh was almost trapped in C-grade films:

While talking to Pinkvilla, Ratan Raajputh revealed that in 2007 or 2008, she went for an audition near a restaurant in Oshiwara. The director was well-known, and there were other familiar faces from the industry present as well. Ratan felt a bit nervous as the director spoke rudely to her. Despite sensing something suspicious, she proceeded with the auditions. After the auditions, the coordinator praised her performance and offered her a cold drink. The coordinator repeatedly insisted that she should have the drink. Ratan and her friend ended up having the cold drink. Following this, the coordinator told her to come for a second round of auditions. However, Ratan later realized that something was not right as she felt a loss of control over herself after having the drink.

After reaching home, Ratan felt uneasy and started doubting that something was wrong because she was losing control. She checked on her friend, who had also consumed the cold drink, and her friend reassured her that everything was fine and that she was just overthinking. Her friend promised to be there for her if anything happened. Exactly 45 minutes later, Ratan received a call asking her to come to Mhada, 4 Bungalows. This raised her suspicions even further. To ensure her safety, Ratan asked her rakhi brother to accompany her for the auditions, and he agreed. Together with her friend and her rakhi brother, they went for the audition.

When they reached the audition location, Ratan found it to be very suspicious and shady. While waiting, a man opened the door in front of them, and she noticed a bed in the room that appeared to have been used. Ratan saw a young girl, around 17-18 years old, who seemed to have lost control. Seeing this, they immediately realised that they should leave. The Bigg Boss 7 fame disclosed that the coordinator was upset with her for bringing her rakhi brother along and it seemed like the coordinator's plan had failed. They swiftly left the place and, upon returning home, Ratan realized that something was seriously wrong as she had lost control of herself.

Ratan talks about the director:

Ratan revealed that there is a hidden industry that produces C-grade films, which many people don't talk about as much as the casting couch experience. She shared that she was almost caught in its trap, and there was a risk that her private videos might have ended up on the internet, but fortunately, that didn't happen. The incident still troubles her, and she mentioned that one should have the courage to say no to compromising situations. Ratan expressed that she feels upset for not standing up for that girl at that time, but she mentioned that she felt powerless and couldn't do anything to protect her.

Further talking about the C-grade film industry, the Mahabharata shared, "These people have a gang and there's also a big director and everything is happening around him. I don't know what this big director was doing there and what was his involvement but I feel personally he shouldn't have been there." When asked if he is still in the industry, Ratan responded, "Yes."

On the professional front, Ratan has been a part of several shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bigg Boss 7, Mahabharata and more.

