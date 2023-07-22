EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ratan Raajputh opens up about her autoimmune disorder, ‘Life se light jaa chuka tha’

Ratan Raajputh, a popular television actress who captured the hearts of millions with her stellar performances in popular shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Ratan Ka Rishta, has been noticeably absent from the spotlight for quite a few years. The actress was last seen in Santoshi Maa. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratan Raajputh recently opened up about the reason behind her absence - a debilitating autoimmune disorder that has profoundly impacted her life.

Ratan Raajputh on her autoimmune disorder

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress addressed the concern among fans about her return to television. She shared that by the end of this December, she will wrap up all personal commitments and can return to work on television. Ratan opened up about an autoimmune disorder that affected her eye and almost made her blind. She said, "Ek actor jo lights, camera, action sunne ke baad kuch karta hai, us actor ke life se light jaa chuka tha, matlab mujhe auto-immune disorder huya tha, jo eye se related hai aur kehte hai lakhon mein ek ka hota hai, aur mein wo lakhon mein ek thi." The Mahabharata actress also shared that she couldn't face sunlight and used to wear black sunglass day and night.

Ratan also opened up about how the disease changed her life. Because she used to wear black glasses, a lot of people made fun of her. "Dekho na makeup, bal kyasa, aur ye kala chashma pehenke ghum rahi hai. Bohot tarah ki comments face karti thi," added the actress.

Watch the full interview here:

Ratan Raajputh on why she didn't open up about the disease earlier

The Mahabharata actress believed that due to her profession, she couldn't talk to everyone about the disease. She was scared she would stop receiving acting offers. "Kabhi kabhi pata nahi chalta ki kaunsi baat chhupaye aur kaunsi bataye. Kyunki mein ak actor hu aur mein keh du ki mein light nahi face kar sakti toh shayad logon ko lagega ki Ratan kabhi light nahi face kar satki," revealed Ratan. She was determined that she won't talk about her disorder until she is cured. Having said that, the actress is totally fine now.

