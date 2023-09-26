EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon's Mishkat Varma participate in Bigg Boss 17?

Popular star Mishkat Varma is among the most talented and good-looking actors in the telly industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and receives applause for his acting skills. After a while, Mishkat is now back on screens to entertain his fans by starring as a lead actor in a newly released show Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. In this daily soap, Mishkat stars opposite Sumbul Touqeer. As the actors were busy promoting their show, the actors recently got into a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Will Mishkat Varma participate in Bigg Boss 17?

As Bigg Boss 17 is about to hit screens next month and several popular names are said to participate in the show, Pinkvilla asked Mishkat Varma about his interest in participating in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show. Replying to this question, he said, "Yes, I have thought about the show and my answer is 'no' (laughs). When I say I don't want to do this show, I'm not looking down upon this show, It's a big show, anchored by Salman Khan." Sumbul interrupted, "Even I have been there."

Mishkat Varma continued, "Yes, it's a big show and it's a great opportunity for anyone but I don't have the skills to do the show. I don't have the capability to do the show. If I go, I will be eliminated not in a day but in an hour. And I will lose and I don't like losing. So, I can never do this show, I'm not capable enough to do it."

Watch Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer's full interview here-

Over the years, Mishkat Varma has starred in numerous shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Divya Drishti, and more. He was recently seen in Anandibaa Aur Emily where he played the lead role of Aarav Sanghani. The show aired for a brief period of four months from July 4 to November 1, 2022.

Speaking about Mishkat Varma's new show, Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon revolves around the life of a strong, female character, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer). Kavya's desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. Mishkat plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan, who will prove to be a supportive partner to Kavya and support her dreams and opinions. Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon went on air on September 25 at 7:30 p.m. and will air from Monday to Friday.

