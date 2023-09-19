Barsaatein EXCLUSIVE: Pankit Thakker to enter and have THIS connection with Simba Nagpal's character

Barsaatien is slowly and steadily winning the hearts of the viewers. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The current track of the show revolves around Reyaansh (Kushal) and Aradhana's (Shivangi) post break-up scenarios. The show will soon witness a high voltage drama as a new love angle will be introduced in Aradhana's life. As per reports, Simba Nagpal is all set to enter the show as Dev and he will have a supposed love angle with Shivangi's character. Reyaansh will feel insecure with this new entrant in Aradhana's life and thus might try to win her back.

Pankit Thakker to enter the show

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Pankit Thakker is all set to enter the show in a prominent role. Sources suggest that he will play the character of Dev's (Simba) father. A little birdie has informed us that Pankit will play the character of a powerful business tycoon and can have grey shades to his role.

Pankit's journey in the industry

Pankit is best known for his character of Dr. Atul from Dill Mill Gayee. The actor did many television shows with different kinds of characters which include Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai among others.

About Barsaatein

Barsaatein is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's renowned production house. The core story of the show was about a righteous girl, who's a journalist by profession falling in love with her boss and avoiding all the red flags. The show recently witnessed new entries of actors like Nausheen Ali Sardar, Aradhana Sharma and others.

Talking about Pankit's entry in the show, we messaged him to get a confirmation but he remained unavailable until filing this piece.

