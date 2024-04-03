Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The current track of the show focuses on Savi managing to win the hearts of the Bhosale family members. While Savi was about to leave the house, Ishaan along with Surekha stopped her and mellowed down towards her after she exposed Mukul Mama. Now, the makers are all set for an exciting new track with Chinmaye's return to the show.

Ayush Anand roped in to play Chinmaye Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Since the past few episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, suspense has been building around Chinmaye Bhosale and him not returning to house after years. His wife longs to spend time with him, however, ever since the wedding, he never returned to the house. He only wrote a few letters to his parents. Fans were curious to know more about this character and now the buzz is that actor Ayush Anand has been roped in to play the part.

When contacted, Ayush confirmed the buzz and stated that Chinmaye is a grey character and he is set to return to the Bhosale family after many years with a motive.

Ayush Anand on character of Chinmaye

Sharing more about his character, Ayush said, "Chinmaye is not a negative character. He has a shade of grey and he has a reason behind what he does and why he does. His father hates him and he has a reason why he didn't return for so many years and why he has come back to the Bhosale mansion."

He added, "The character that I'm going to play has a lot of layers. He is quite headstrong. If he puts his mind to get something, he makes sure to get it anyhow. He is going to create havoc in the lives of the Bhosale family members."

When asked about meeting the cast of the show, Anand added, "Not yet. I haven't met the cast as I haven't started shooting. Although, I am on the sets currently for look test and outfit trials. One surprising element is that I am back on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery. I was a part of that show and when I reached Ghum... sets, I realized, it is the same set. It is quite special. It's like life comes a full circle."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars actors like Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Vaishali Thakkar, Nimai Bali, Sumit Singh and Astha Agarwal among others.

