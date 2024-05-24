Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh recently shocked fans with her Instagram post. On May 19, Ayesha shared a few pictures giving fans her health update while showing her swollen face. In the caption of this post, the actress shared that she is in her recovery phase as her face is swollen due to unknown reasons. Ayesha had revealed that she has been taking painkillers and also consulting doctors to learn about the diagnosis.

Ayesha Singh expresses concern for face swelling:

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ayesha Singh expressed her concern as the doctors are unable to identify the reason for her face swelling. Revealing when it happened, Ayesha said that she was with her family at home when her face started puffing up. After getting it checked, there was no accurate diagnosis of what went wrong and the pain started increasing, claimed Ayesha.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame shared, "I couldn't open my mouth even to talk. When half of my face swelled up and was paining massively, we got worried. We thought it could be something major and not just a bit of swelling."

Ayesha revealed that she consulted two different medical experts but hasn't gotten any answers for the swelling. She continued, "I have connected with a third doctor, and yet we still can’t pinpoint the root cause of the swelling which happened so abruptly."

Take a look at the post here-

The 27-year-old revealed that the doctors are treating her swelling as an infection. Ayesha expressed discomfort saying that she has been dealing with the pain for a long time and it hasn't changed much. She also mentioned that the doctor said the new treatment would take another 10 days to show results. Ayesha shared that she is hopeful that the third attempt will be successful and she is confident that she will recover soon.

On the professional front, Ayesha Singh played the lead role of Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, she starred opposite Neil Bhatt, who essayed the role of Virat Chavan. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma played the antagonist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, the actors took an exit from the show after the show headed for a generation leap.

