India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi RECREATE Lolo's ICONIC song with Govinda, Sanjay Dutt; Can you guess?

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been the special guest on the dancing reality show India's Best Dancer 4. There was a segment on the show, where he was seen doing a special dance with judge Karisma Kapoor on her hit song. Can you guess the song? For your information, the song had Lolo with Govinda and Sanjay Dutt.

The makers released a video where Karisma Kapoor was seen sharing the stage with Siddhant Chaturvedi, where they did the hook step on I Love You Bol Daal song. It was picturised on Karima, where she shared screenspace with Govinda and Sanjay Dutt. The song is from the film Haseena Maan Jaayegi and was crooned by Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Sudesh Bhosle.

Anu Malik was the music director, while the lyrics were given by Nitin Raikwar. For the unversed, Haseena Maan Jayegi had Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Kader Khan, Pooja Batra, Karisma Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Aruna Irani, Satish Kaushik along with Karisma. The plot of the movie is about two brothers who get separated from their rich dad and have to impress the lady they are in love with.

The makers posted the promo with a caption, "Siddhant aur Lolo ne recreate ki ek iconic performance! Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Aaj raat 8 baje sirf." Well Siddhant had come for the promotion of his movie Yudhra which also has Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shukla are also part of the movie. The plot of the film is around Siddhant, who is an orphan having anger issues. Farhan Akhtar is the producer of the movie with Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

During an earlier segment of the show, the contestants of the dance show also made Yudhra star Raghav Juyal emotional. They performed a slow-motion dance for the actor, who was so moved that he started crying. The actor had said in the promo, "Rula diya tum logon ne mujhe...ye toh hum karte the jab log aate the..." (You guys have made me cry. We used to do these steps when people used to come.) Judge Terence Lewis who has seen the sojourn of the actor also commented, "Tu bhi uss mukaam tak pahuch gaya hai (You have reached that level.)

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor stuns everyone with 33 legendary hook-steps on her hit songs; Terence Lewis gives standing ovation