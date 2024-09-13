India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor addresses Arbaaz Khan by THIS sweet pet name; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

India's Best Dancer 4 is all famous because of judge, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The dance reality show will see actor Arbaaz Khan gracing the sets of the show. Arbaaz's former wife Malaika Arora is good friends with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. However, do you know what Lolo calls Arbaaz fondly?

The makers of India's Dance Reality 4 showed a promo where Karisma Kapoor was seen complaining to Arbaaz Khan about how a contestant imitates her. Fondly addressing him as Arbu she said, "Arbu he does a lot of nakal of mine. Yeh sabka nakal karta hai, lekin mera toh bahut hi. (He imitates everyone, but does a lot of mine.)

Talking about Arbaaz Khan, he attended the funeral of Malaika Arora's father with his wife Sshura Khan, yesterday on September 12. He was one of the first members to reach Malaika's parent's house after the tragic news broke that her dad Anil Kuldip Mehta died by suicide. He stood by his former wife Malaika during her tough times.

Coming back to India's Best Dancer 4, Karisma Kapoor recently showed love to sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had a special video message for Lolo.

Bebo in the video had said, "For the world I think Karisma has always been an icon, always been the biggest female superstar of the 90s. She is my sister, my mother and most importantly, my bestest friend in the whole world. In my eyes, the reason why I'm Kareena Kapoor is because of Karisma Kapoor. So happy that Lolo is on this show India’s Best Dancer." For those who do not know, Karisma is fondly called as Lolo.

Karisma smiled and had also said, "Bebo mere liye meri pehli beti hai (Bebo is like my first daughter to me). I also feel very proud. I also feel, I don't know how to explain it it's like a mother's instinct only." The video was shared with the caption, "IBD ke manch par Lolo ko mila unki pyaari behen Bebo se ek heartfelt video (On IBD, Lolo got a heartfelt video from Bebo)!"

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

