India’s Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor stuns everyone with 33 legendary hook-steps on her hit songs; Terence Lewis gives standing ovation

India's Best Dancer Season 4, judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Karisma Kapoor has created a huge buzz on the internet. Now, in the forthcoming episodes of the dance reality show, the makers and contestants will pay tribute to actress-judge Karisma Kapoor. Karisma will leave everyone amazed by acing 33 hook steps on hit songs.

Recently, Sony TV dropped a new promo on their official social media handle, giving fans and audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 4. In this promo, Karisma can be seen performing the 33 hook-steps on her hit songs along with the contestants of the show. Apart from Karisma, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are also seen grooving to the beats of her songs.

Karisma Kapoor can be seen giving a full-fledged powerful performance on her songs and enjoying the music. Praising the actress, Geeta Kapur said, "Humare liye iconic tha, hai aur hamesha rahega (For us, it was, is and will always be iconic)."

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 Promo here-

In another promo, Karisma can be seen continuously dancing to multiple hit songs like Sundara Sundara, Le Gayi, Koi Ladki Hai, Sarkai Lo Khatiya Jada Lage, UP Wala Thumka and more. After her performance, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis give her a standing ovation. The caption of this promo read, "Lolo ki iconic moves hamesha timeless rahenge!"

Advertisement

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 Promo here-

In another promo of India's Best Dancer Season 4, the team shower love on Karisma before she grooves to her songs. The team arrange a cake to cut for her and celebrate her achievements.

Watch India's Best Dancer 4 Promo here-

With Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur on judges’ panel, India's Best Dancer 4 has amazing aspiring dancers showcasing their marvellous talent on the huge platform. With each passing week, the competition gets intense. India's Best Dancer Season 4 premiered on July 13 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM.

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 4: Did you know Karisma Kapoor's chic fluorescent green color outfit has connection with Suniel Shetty? Here's how