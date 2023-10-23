Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Dahiya reveals what suggestions Divyanka Tripathi gave him

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is just around the corner and garden fans can't keep calm since the makers have released the promos and the list of the celeb contestants. One more actor who is all set to put on his dancing shoes is Vivek Dahiya. Vivek is a confirmed contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the popular actor spoke about his participation in the show and also revealed what tips he got from his wife Divyanka Tripathi ahead of the show's launch. Excerpts from the interview:

What made you take up this show?

What made me take up this show...uh..sheer excitement of being on the dance stage, I believe I love performing and not just that I love the entire preparation the routines, you know the long stretch sessions, the cemetery with the choreographers, the jitters before the performance, the sleepless nights that we all have u know before a competition, before our performance and yeah it's all very exciting, it's exciting to be on the stage and receive feedback and being marked by the judges and they have to share what went wrong or what were the strengths and how we did well and all of that is just somehow it takes me back to the School days where we used to get marked and then we were given a feedback so I like to consider myself to be a lifelong student I want to just keep learning and involving so with this also I hope that I don't repeat the mistakes that I did last time when I immersed to be a better dancer.

A quality that makes you stand apart from other contestants in terms of dance?

A quality that makes me stand apart from the other contestants in terms of dance, I don't know what others are capable of and I don't know my dancing skills honestly I would just like to believe that I am someone who's a hard worker and who is very dedicated and committed and I can really put in the hours I can really slog and I don't shy away from I mean I will be at it I will quit resilient and quite stubborn and so I believe that's, that's a good thing.

Divyanka's suggestion to you for doing this show?

Divyanka's (Divyanka Tripathi) suggestion to me is to go and have a blast and not think too much about the performance and just take each day as it comes. I also like to believe that you know the moment you start taking the performance pressure then you spoil your current your present you know so I am going to try to be in the moment do my best within my capacity and leave the rest.

For the uninformed, this is not the first time Vivek Dahiya will be seen in a dance reality show. The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor was also a contestant on Nach Baliye 8, where he participated along with his ladylove Divyanka.

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi's show will premiere on November 11.

