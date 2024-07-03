Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to star in TV show inspired by Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha’s Silsila? Know more

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved and adored couples in the telly town. The two never fail to amaze fans with heartwarming vlogs, highlighting their day-to-day life.

While their admirers enjoy the videos posted by Dipika and Shoaib, they are also eagerly waiting for them to reunite on screen. The two constantly get requests about their future collaboration from their fans. Well, it seems like the fans’ wish is about to come true.

In a recent interaction with the leading news portal, TV producer Sandiip Sikcand expressed his wish to cast Dipika and Shoaib in a show inspired by the movie Silsila.

Dipika and Shoaib might join forces for TV remake of Silsila

Sandiip Sikcand said that he wanted to cast Dipika Kakar () and Shoaib Ibrahim and create a love story revolving around husband and wife. The director stated that he would like to feature the duo in a television remake of the film Silsila which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles. He added that he would love to see Dipika and Shoaib’s wonderful chemistry on screen.

Sandiip has worked with Dipika on his previous show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which had Karan V Grover playing the male lead.

With the producer’s latest hint, viewers can expect Dipika to make a comeback on TV with something as exciting as the remake of Silsila and that too along with her husband Shoaib.

Here’s a glimpse from Sandiip Sikcand’s interview:

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar shot to fame after essaying the titular role in the TV series Sasural Simar Ka. She has been away from screens for quite a long time now. Dipika, who was last seen on 2019’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is presently busy performing mommy duties.

On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim kicked off his career with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He has starred in multiple projects like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The actor was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner-up. His latest fictional outing was Ajooni.

On the personal front, Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in February 2018 after dating for several years. The pair welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in June 2023. The celebrity couple have appeared together on Sasural Simar Ka and Nach Baliye.

