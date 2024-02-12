Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Pushpa Impossible fame Karuna Pandey says goodbye to show as she gets eliminated

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, famous for its lively contestants, is getting closer to its grand finale. In the recent episode, Jaaved Jaaferi made a special appearance on the stage, while Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon joined as guest judges. The show was filled with excitement, from Jaaved's dance-off with a contestant to non-stop fun. It was definitely one of the most entertaining episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. However, there was also an elimination that took place.

Karuna Pandey gets eliminated

In the recent episode, the bottom two contestants of the week were Sagar Parekh and Karuna Pandey. Speaking of the former's performance, His act was a love story depicting the divine connection of Radha and Krishna. Pairing up with his choreographer Shivani, Sagar revealed that he portrayed Krishna after a long time. The actor even shared a few adorable snaps from his childhood.

Seeing the pictures, judges Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora were quite surprised. The two mentioned how they were unable to recognize him without his beard. However, when it came to the scores, they scored the duo secretly.

Further, Karuna Pandey and her choreographer Vivek opted for a Bollywood-style performance, thereby impressing Jaaved Jaaferi. On the other hand, Arshad Warsi felt Sagar's performance was stronger than theirs. The Jolly LLB actor told Karuna and Vivek that the performance they gave wasn't new or unique.

Later, after the performances were done, host Gauahar Khan asked the judges to reveal the scores to decide who would get eliminated among Sagar and Karuna. Interestingly, the bottom two contestants did not have huge differences in scores, as Parekh received 26 and Pandey stood at 25.

This ultimately led to Karuna Pandey's elimination from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As she bid adieu to the show, everyone had farewell messages for her. Farah Khan mentioned that she would miss her and lauded her journey on the show. While saying goodbye to the stage and her co-contestants, the actress said that she had lots of fun and expressed gratitude.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

As mentioned earlier, the amazing pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon made an appearance on the show to promote their romantic comedy movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Alongside judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi, they had a great time watching the dance performances and creating wonderful memories on the show.

For the uninitiated, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, marking their directorial debuts. Hailing from Maddock Films, the movie was released on 9 February 2024 and opened to mixed reviews. It marks the maiden collaboration of Shahid and Kriti.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most popular dancing reality shows among the Indian audience that has maintained its reputation with stellar performances and celebrity contestants. The latest season has created quite a buzz owing to such factors. With the addition of wild card entrants, it gained momentum in terms of TRP and viewership.

With Rithvikk Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan as the hosts, Jhalka Dikhhla Jaa 11 recently saw Sangeeta Phogat's elimination before Karuna Pandey faced eviction. As of now, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, Shiv Thakare, Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, and Shoaib Ibrahim are still in the race. Apart from Karuna, the show has witnessed Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Tanisha Mukerji, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Gandhi, Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, and Glen Saldanha getting eliminated from the show.

